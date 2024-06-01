Wedbush Lowers Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

