Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $41.25.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

