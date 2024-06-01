Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on July 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1113 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EOD opened at $4.81 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

