Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on July 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1113 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:EOD opened at $4.81 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.