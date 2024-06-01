Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 191,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. 25,386,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,286,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

