Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 17.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 13,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,271. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

