Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRL) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRL – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.50. Approximately 132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.01.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
