WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOW. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

WideOpenWest Trading Up 4.8 %

WOW stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 39.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WideOpenWest

In related news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $95,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,636,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,009. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

