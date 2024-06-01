William Blair Lowers UiPath (NYSE:PATH) to Market Perform

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

Get UiPath alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath

UiPath Stock Up 1.6 %

PATH stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. Research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in UiPath by 3,273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 1,518,592 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,543,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.