Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Shares Up 23.5%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) shot up 23.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 436,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 614% from the average session volume of 61,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$16.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61.

About Willow Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.