WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Trading Down 2.1%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 981,382 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.28.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.74.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund by 9,014.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 64,094 shares during the last quarter.
The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.
