WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Trading Down 2.1%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 981,382 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund by 9,014.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 64,094 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

