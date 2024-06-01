Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $267.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 252.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,858,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,132,000 after buying an additional 435,427 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 275,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,657 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

