XRP (XRP) Market Capitalization Hits $28.84 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. XRP has a total market cap of $28.84 billion and $655.74 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges.
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,572,899 coins and its circulating supply is 55,450,358,947 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.
