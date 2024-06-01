XYO Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. XYO has a market capitalization of $104.85 million and approximately $983,798.34 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,616.08 or 0.99973675 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012129 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00115039 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004016 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00790042 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $846,921.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

