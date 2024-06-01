Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Yiren Digital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of YRD stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $179.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

About Yiren Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

