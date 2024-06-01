Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for BP in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

BP Trading Up 1.8 %

BP stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. BP has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vima LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vima LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BP by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

