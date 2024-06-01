Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 153,322 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

