Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 5,007 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $308,331.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $307,529.94.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $297,215.52.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $317,393.73.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $332,765.22.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $335,869.56.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.