Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Equal Weight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $182.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $275.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Up 8.5 %

ZS stock opened at $169.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.57. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $128.12 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.