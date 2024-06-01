Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.0 million-$567.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.1 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.010 EPS.

Zscaler Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $13.31 on Friday, reaching $169.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,109,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $128.12 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.