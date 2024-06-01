Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.0 million-$567.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.1 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.010 EPS.
Zscaler Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $13.31 on Friday, reaching $169.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,109,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $128.12 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Zscaler
Insider Activity at Zscaler
In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- About the Markup Calculator
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.