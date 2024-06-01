Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.0 million-$567.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.1 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.010 EPS.

Zscaler Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $13.31 on Friday, reaching $169.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,109,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $128.12 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.