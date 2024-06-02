1,065 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 92,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 100,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 661,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 169,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,353,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 24,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

