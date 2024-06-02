1,190 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,598,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,923. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe's Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

