12,297 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. Tractor Supply makes up 1.3% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.29. 1,321,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,784. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

