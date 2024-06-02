16,233 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in KBR by 99,925.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 5,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KBR opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

