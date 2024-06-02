258,067 Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Purchased by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,000. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.85% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,459,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after buying an additional 433,260 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,058,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,641,000 after buying an additional 147,708 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 664,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 484,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 485,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 103,332 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ULST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.47. 199,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,891. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

