2,610 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $257.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.93. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

