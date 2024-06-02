2,869 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 122,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $231,000.
iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,118. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $93.98.
iShares Global 100 ETF Profile
iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global 100 ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.