3,523 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
SDY traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.11. The stock had a trading volume of 299,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.