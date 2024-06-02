3,523 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SDY traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.11. The stock had a trading volume of 299,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.