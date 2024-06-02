36,758 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Purchased by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up 1.6% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clear Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,467,000. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,333,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 127,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,463. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $102.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
