3,705 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Bought by Condor Capital Management

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,637,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 229,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,415. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.