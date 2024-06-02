3,705 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,637,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 229,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,415. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.