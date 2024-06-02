3,705 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,637,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 229,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,415. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.