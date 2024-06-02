4,371 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,454,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

