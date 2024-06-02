43,807 Shares in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Acquired by Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFLV. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,218,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,051,000 after acquiring an additional 402,805 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,907,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after buying an additional 427,585 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,377,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 153,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,185,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 222,800 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. 337,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $30.04.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

