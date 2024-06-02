480,367 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Acquired by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 480,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,665,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clear Rock Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 986,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,286. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.