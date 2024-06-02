5,700 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Bought by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,407,000 after purchasing an additional 294,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,626 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,225,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,952,000 after acquiring an additional 138,691 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

