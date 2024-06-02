6,420 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. Accenture comprises approximately 1.1% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.24.

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,882,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,937. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.69. The firm has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

