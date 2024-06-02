700 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Booking makes up about 1.3% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $21.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,776.35. 353,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,874. The company has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,625.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,523.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,876.96.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

