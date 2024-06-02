7,723 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Entegris by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 11.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Entegris by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 108.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $126.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.01. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.