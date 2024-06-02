80,117 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in Veralto by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VLTO. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Veralto Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Veralto stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.58. 6,836,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,891. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $102.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

