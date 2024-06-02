9,400 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.21. 896,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,865. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.13 and a 12 month high of $287.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.45 and a 200 day moving average of $250.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.