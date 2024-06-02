Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $152.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $172.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.57. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

