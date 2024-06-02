Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Update

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ARAY. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Accuray Trading Up 12.7 %

Accuray stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.60 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 511,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,021.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Accuray by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

