Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $7,770.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001190 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000962 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

