Achain (ACT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,553.65

Achain (ACT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $4,553.65 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001176 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000947 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001176 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

