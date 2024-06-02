ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Up 17.1% in May

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 66,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $3,729,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,122. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $98.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 90.61 and a quick ratio of 90.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

