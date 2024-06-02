ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 857,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In related news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $133,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134,186 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADCT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 778,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,742. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $283.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,313.37% and a negative net margin of 330.17%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

