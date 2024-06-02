Adero Partners LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 77,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 62,189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,928,000 after purchasing an additional 46,462 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 4,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,176,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.