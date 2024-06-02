Adero Partners LLC Invests $233,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 119,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,669,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,680,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90. The company has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

