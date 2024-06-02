Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $8,621,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Adobe by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,885 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,041,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 290,231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $173,152,000 after acquiring an additional 76,408 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.76. 7,487,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,011. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.70 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

