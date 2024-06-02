Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,372,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 1,193,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.1 days.
Adriatic Metals Trading Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
