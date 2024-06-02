Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Update

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,372,600 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 1,193,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.1 days.

Adriatic Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

