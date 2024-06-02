Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.87.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,560 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,234,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after buying an additional 842,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after acquiring an additional 626,294 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

