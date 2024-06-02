AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 266,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

AdvanSix Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ASIX stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 157,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,336. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $635.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $336.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.63 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.06%. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2,134.04%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASIX

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,784,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,799.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,784,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,048 shares of company stock valued at $467,648. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.